PUERTO RICO – Miracles, like love, arise unexpectedly and this is how you have been able to experience it in the last hours María Juliana Rivera Ramírez, a young woman who knew this morning that she was pregnant when – after presenting severe pain – she gave birth at home, assisted by her mother and some emergency medical paramedics from Lajas-, to a beautiful baby who has filled her family with hope in times in which society lives distressed by the pandemic of coronavirus.

This “movie” story began shortly after 12:00 midnight when a severe pain in her belly and lower back woke María Juliana, a medical student in the University of Valencia, in Spain, who had to return to the island two months ago in the face of worldwide concern over the COVID-19 pandemic. This disease spread rapidly in the “Motherland” and has caused 256,855 infections and 26,070 deaths.

“The pain did not go away. On the contrary, it was getting worse and worse and I didn’t want to go to the hospital because of the mess that’s happening with the coronavirus… so I went to my parents’ room and told them: ‘I can’t stand the pain’… we thought it was because he was lowering kidney stones, ”the 23-year-old told Primera Hora.

He noted that he spent the time waiting for relief, but at about 4:15 in the morning he went to his parents again and told them that the pain was unbearable.

María Juliana Rivera, 23, gave birth at her home in the Lajas Valley early today. (Supplied / First Hour)

“These are times when you have to thank God that I brought a healthy baby into the world at a time when I thought everything was fading. From this we learn that God sets us lessons and things on the path that we will always be able to overcome and that the blessings are always there and that miracles occur. And for us -for me and for my family- that miracle is called Ían José ”- María Juliana Rivera.

“I told Mommy that it hurt a lot and that I wanted to go to the bathroom. So, she looks and sees that the baby’s head is poking out… we were all in shock because of everything, the least we thought was that she was in labor. While all this was happening I said: ‘how is it possible? If everything has been normal (menstruation) and I never felt anything strange. It is true that I had gained a few pounds, but I blamed it on the stress of having moved (at the end of September) to Spain and on the subject of studies, ”he explains to Primera Hora, who has a master’s degree in psychology and a week ago culminated in distance his first year as a neuropsychiatry PhD student.

While everything was happening, María Juliana’s parents called the 9-1-1 Emergency System to ask for help for what was clearly the birth of the family’s first grandson. That request for help arrived at the office of the Bureau of Medical Emergencies in Lajas and the great challenge had to be faced by paramedics Ángel Rivera and Charimar Montaño.

“When they (paramedics) arrived, the baby had just been born… Mommy served as a midwife. It helped her to have seen so many birth programs on television … she was a champion because she helped the baby come out, “highlights the recently delivered after adding that the umbilical cord was cut with kitchen scissors.

The baby will stay a few days in the hospital. (First hour)

Although the boy – who weighed 6 pounds 5 ounces and was 19 inches tall – is stable and healthy, he will have to stay for one week under observation in the Neonatal Intensive Care area. María Juliana is likely to be discharged this Friday. Both – and the baby’s father, who accompanies her in the postpartum period – underwent a molecular test to rule out their having a coronavirus.

While trying to assimilate how her life changed forever a couple of hours ago, María Juliana describes her present and future as “a miracle of love in times of coronavirus.”

“What we are experiencing with the pandemic of COVID and the paralyzed world is no longer enough … today I add another chapter to my life that I never thought to live. Having my first child unexpectedly without knowing I was pregnant has literally been a movie. It is a moment that I have no words to describe how it happened or never having realized (the pregnancy). But these are times when you have to thank God that I brought a healthy baby into the world at a time when I thought everything was fading. From this we learn that God sets us lessons and things on the path that we will always be able to overcome and that the blessings are always there and that miracles occur. And for us -for me and for my family- that miracle is called Ían José ”, the young mother was moved, explaining that Ían is the name of her deceased best friend and José is the name of her father.

Precisely, the maternal grandfather is “culeco” with the first grandson of the family and made arrangements to buy the things that the baby requires to return home.

“I’m going to see if I can get a rse carseat’ to get him out of the hospital … it was so unexpected, imagine what it is, “he says. José “Cheo” Rivera who together with his wife Maritere Ramírez have called all the relatives to give them the good news. Meanwhile, a registration of baby gifts has already been made on Amazon so that friends and family who want can give the newborn.

“Chacho, I am not fit … things happen for something and a son is always a blessing no matter the circumstances … relaxing I told the girl that the six-pound stone is the largest I have ever seen”, She laughs out loud to report the tension she had at times thinking that her oldest daughter – she has another 15 years old – was suffering from kidney calcifications, a condition he suffers from.

María Juliana plans to return to Spain between October or January to resume her doctoral studies, everything is on the agenda that the University of Valencia determines for her students and the panorama with COVID-19 that exists internationally. Meanwhile, Maritere has already warned that from today she considers herself “a retired woman” who will dedicate a large part of her time to consenting to her grandson.

(By Bárbara J. Figueroa Rosa)

