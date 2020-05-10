New York —

Bob Dylan.

Photo:

JEFFREY R. STAAB / Europa Press

By:

Europa Press

| May 09, 2020

Columbia Records confirms this Friday that ‘Rough And Rowdy Ways’, the first album of original songs from Bob Dylan in eight years will be published on June 19.

Accompanying the announcement is published ‘False Prophet’, song preview of the album already available on all the usual streaming music platforms.

The album, which will also contain the advances already published ‘I contain multitudes’ and ‘Murder most foul’ -it is only on a separate disc in the double CD edition-, It will be available in several formats: double CD and digital and double folding vinyl, available in July.

‘Rough And Rowdy Ways’ is the first with new material from Bob Dylan since he became the only composer to receive the 2016 Nobel Prize for Literature; an award from the Swedish Academy “For having created new poetic expressions within the great tradition of American song”.

Bob Dylan He has released seven studio albums in the past 23 years; a creative period that also included the recording of an Oscar and Golden Globe winning composition, ‘Things Have Changed’, from the movie ‘Wonder Boys’ in 2001; and one of the best-selling memories in the world, ‘Chronicles Vol. 1’.

