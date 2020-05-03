New York —

Although it does not seem, not making the bed could have certain advantages.

Photo:

Becca Schultz / Unsplash

When we were children, the parents of many of us tried to instill in us the habit of making the bed since we started our day, even before doing any other activity. Not many of us learned and above all there are excuses that we don’t have time to do it. Today, when the coronavirus pandemic only forces you to go from bed to living room, dining room or any other room, without the rush to go outside, what would be the pretext?

Some people cannot conceive the rest of their day without having made their bed before; others do not care. For whatever your case, we will share the pros of doing it (or not doing it), according to the Clever portal of Architectural Digest.

Make the bed

Although it is one of the hygienic activities in your room that you have most present since childhood and that seems the most logical, even even when you do not have that habit, we will review the justification for making it a habit:

Improve your sleep: According to a survey by the National Sleep Foundation, people who make bed in the morning were found to be 19% more likely to get a good night’s sleep.

Higher productivity: According to Naval Admiral William McRaven, author of the book Make Your Bed: Little Things That Can Change Your Life … and perhaps the world, in his writing and at various conferences, points out that he trusts a series of tasks done beginning with bed. “It will give him a little sense of pride and encourage him to do another task and another and another,” he says.

Not make the bed

But surprising as it may seem, there are homes where unlike many others, family members are encouraged not to make the bed as you read. What are the arguments that could support this custom? Here we present them to you:

Dust mites: These unpleasant beings love warm and humid places like the environment that stays in your bed when you make it. According to a 2007 study published in the journal Experimental and Applied Acarology, leaving the bed undone during the day gives sheets a chance to breathe, resulting in fewer dust mites. So if you have respiratory problems like asthma, this could be a very good option for you.

You could hurt yourself making your bed: “Just making a bed can negatively affect your health,” says a 2011 article published by the Canadian Medical Association Journal. This was pointed out arguing that, due to the position in which most beds are located, very close to the ground, they require constant lumbar flexion, which could generate chronic low back pain.

On many occasions extremes can be harmful at any point in our life, choose what is best for you, even if you alternate any of these options.

