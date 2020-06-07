The city of New York illuminated several of its most emblematic places on Sunday to pay tribute to those who are fighting the coronavirus pandemic and celebrate that tomorrow it will begin to emerge from quarantine.

The Grand Central Station Bridge and buildings like the One World Trade Center and Rockefeller Center, among others, were lit in blue and gold in an initiative that included the rest of the state of the same name.

New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo today confirmed the reopening of the world’s largest city. “We are going to open New York tomorrow,” he said at his daily press conference.

In this way, the Big Apple will join other regions of the state that have already begun to gradually come out of quarantine in recent days and as of tomorrow, some 400,000 workers will return to their posts amid severe precautionary measures.

In this first stage, the industry, construction, agriculture, fishing and non-essential commerce will resume their activities, although in the latter case, customers will only be able to go to pick up purchases already ordered, without remaining on the premises.

Authorities estimated that this week some 16,000 businesses in various industries, some 3,700 manufacturing companies and more than 32,000 construction works will reopen, according to the . news agency.

In addition, the city’s public transport network will again operate at 90% of its capacity.

All these activities will be carried out in the context of a rigorous control of the health of the workers and the obligation to wear masks and maintain social distance for all people.

Meanwhile, restaurants, bars, theaters and offices, as well as schools, will remain closed, although in this case classes have already entered the summer recess.

The reopening will begin 100 days after the first case of coronavirus was confirmed in the city, which quickly became the epicenter of the pandemic within the United States, in turn the country with the highest number of infections and deaths from the disease. around the world.

Cuomo said that the trend continues to be positive throughout the state, where hospitalizations and deaths of patients with Covid-19 fell to a minimum since the start of the pandemic.

The governor clarified that the magnitude of the eventual impact on the pandemic of protests against racism and police violence in recent days was unclear at the moment, but reiterated that the matter is of great concern to health authorities.

The United States today accounted for 1.93 million confirmed cases of coronavirus and 110,047 deaths from the disease, of which 30,324 were concentrated in the state of New York, according to Johns Hopkins University.