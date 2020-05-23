15 minutes. After at least 3 children were killed and 161 more hospitalized in New York State from an inflammatory condition that has been linked to the coronavirus, hospitals in the region have begun detailed analyzes of the patients to find out if they share any genetic variations. .

According to information published by The New York Times, in addition to blood samples, hospitals have collected tissues from at least one of the three deceased – aged 5, 7 and 18 – who have been sent to a system laboratory. of public health to be analyzed in depth.

A team of more than 30 epidemiologists, clinicians, and statisticians review thousands of pages of medical reports.

New York, with the 161 minors affected, is one of the regions of the world that has reported the largest number of such cases publicly.

Urgent effort

The ailment, called childhood multisystem inflammatory syndrome, can be characterized by inflammation of the heart, blood vessels.

The syndrome appears in children who were infected with coronavirus but did not show the first symptoms of the disease.

For now, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to ban the opening of summer schools.

New York doctors said that since the connection between Zika in pregnant women and microcephaly was investigated, there has not been such an urgent effort to decipher this mysterious threat to children.

“We are looking at everything possible, therapies, diagnoses, the clinical pictures, and we are trying to put it all together,” New York State Commissioner of Health Howard Zucker told the New York Times.

Kawasaki syndrome

A doctor explained how a 14-year-old boy was admitted in good condition but his condition deteriorated rapidly.

“Twenty-four hours later, he was delusionally aggressive and had to be restrained and sedated,” recalled doctor Michael Ushay.

The first cases of the new syndrome began to attract the attention of doctors in late April and early May.

Almost immediately, doctors noted that some patients had symptoms very similar to those that develop with Kawasaki disease.

However, with Kawasaki disease few were the children who ended up in intensive care or in need of life support.