It is estimated that this week 16 thousand shops, some 3,700 manufacturing companies and more than 32 thousand construction sites will reopen in New York

NY starts his Monday this economic reopening after more than two and a half months of almost total closure due to pandemic of coronavirus, with a first phase in which up to 400,000 workers are expected to return to their posts amidst important precautionary measures to avoid a new outbreak.

The governor Andrew Cuomo confirmed this Sunday that the city meets all the required health indicators and that, as planned, it will go to phase 1 on June 8. “We are going to open New York tomorrow, period,” Cuomo said at a press conference.

The sectors of the industry, the building, the farming and the fishing can operate again in this first stage, in which they are also authorized to reopen Non-essential wholesalers and retailers with in-store delivery service. That is, you can go to establishments to pick up orders, but not walk around the shelves or enter to try on clothes, for example.

Authorities estimate that this week some 16,000 stores will reopen – from clothing stores to electronics businesses – and some 3,700 manufacturing companies, along with more than 32,000 construction sites.

Safety measures

Everyone will have to operate with numerous precautionary measures, including social distancing where possible, use of face masks and with close monitoring of employee health.

Authorities are planning inspections to ensure the requirements are met, but for now they want to avoid imposing fines.

It is also recommended to companies that those who can Work from home continue to do so and to make shifts more flexible to reduce the density of jobs and public transport.

In total, the City Council expects between 200,000 and 400,000 people to return to their positions starting Monday, although the calculations are not entirely clear and the figure could be lower.

The metropolitan transport network will resume the normal frequency of meter and buses, whose use plummeted up to 90 percent during the pandemic, and it will do so by promoting social distancing when possible and the use of masks, for which it will have 3 thousand volunteers spread throughout the city.

With offices, restaurants and bars, theaters or schools still closed, the number of passengers is expected to continue to be far from the usual for a while.

Progress against the virus, but protests worry

NY, the great global epicenter of the coronavirus, closed non-essential businesses in mid-March to try to curb a disease that has so far claimed almost 22,000 lives in the city.

The first step of the reopening will come exactly 100 days after the confirmation of the first case of COVID-19 in the city, which currently performs tens of thousands of tests every day and where new infections are around half a thousand daily.

Cuomo stressed this Sunday that the trend continues to be positive throughout the state, where hospitalizations have fallen to a minimum since the start of the crisis and where on Friday there were 35 deaths, the lowest number, with a slight rebound in the last day, up to 45.

The governor explained that for now it is not clear what impact the massive protests against racism and police violence of the last days can have, but he stressed that it is something that worries the health authorities a lot.

The Big Apple is the last area of ​​New York State to begin the reopening, while several regions are already in Phase 2, which will not arrive in the city for another two weeks, at best, but will probably have to wait until ” beginning of July ”, as the mayor reiterated this Saturday, Bill of Blasio.

De Blasio said that if everything goes well that date can be brought forward, but stressed that he does not want to generate too many expectations, because the reopening of the city is much more complex than that of other areas.

In this phase 2, it is expected that the Big Apple will begin to regain a somewhat more normal appearance, since, among other things, they may begin to return workers to the offices that occupy almost entire neighborhoods of the city, which is the great financial center and corporate identity.

