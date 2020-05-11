Governor Andrew Cuomo noted that the state returned to where it was “on March 19, before falling into the abyss of the COVID-19 virus”

The state of NY prepares to start this Friday the first phase of economic reopening in three northern regions that comply with the sanitary requirements indicated for the containment of the coronavirus COVID-19 and among which is not the Big Apple, which is expected to have to wait until June, according to the authorities.

In his daily update, the Governor Andrew Cuomo He stressed that the state returned to the point where it was “on March 19, before falling into the abyss of the COVID-19 virus”, after registering 161 deaths and 488 new cases since yesterday, with which “all the arrows point in the right direction ”ahead of the expiration of his executive order of“ pause ”this Friday.

According to the count of the Johns Hopkins UniversityOf the nearly 80,000 coronavirus-related deaths in the United States, 26,641 occurred in New York, the epicenter of the pandemic, where 58,000 people have also recovered.

“We have overcome the worst and now we can intelligently move towards reopening, and that is on May 15, this Friday. Local regions across the state should start preparing, and so should the people, ”said the governor, who announced that currently only 3 of the 10 regions will be able to do so and are subject to“ switches. ”

Those switches are seven factors indicated by the Control and Prevention Centers (CDC) of the United States, including the infection and hospitalization rate, the number of hospital beds available or the positive testing and tracking figures, which will be managed from “regional control rooms” by government officials, academic and health.

Three regions of ten

The three regions that will begin Phase 1 this Friday, which primarily operate construction and manufacturing businesses, are in the north of the state and do not include southern hot spots such as New York City, which only meets four of the seven factors and it will have to wait until June “unless a miracle occurs,” the mayor, Bill de Blasio, said today.

“June is when we will potentially be able to make real changes if we continue to make progress,” said de Blasio, who warned against a possible boomerang effect if it reopens too soon in the epicenter city of the pandemic and contagion rebounds.

On the other hand, Governor Cuomo announced that certain “low risk” businesses, such as gardening, recreational activities such as tennis, and drive-ins, will be reopened throughout the state, accessible by vehicle.

Likewise, he said that the following phases will depend on the good progress of the CDC metrics, adding that “business, until the end of the school year, will be in phase one or phase two. They are not all going to be open, so managing child care for workers who need it will be the responsibility of the regional councils. ”

The regions’ compliance with the metrics for reopening, he explained, will be updated every 24 hours on a state website, and the authorities will review them every two weeks to decide if they can start with phase 1 or move on to the next. .

Cuomo, who cautioned against spikes in contagion in South Korea and Germany, congratulated citizens on their commitment to the rules and said the state will publish a guide to the reopening plan called “New York Forward” (New York forward) so that they can “understand and hold the authorities to account”.

