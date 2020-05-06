New York —

The company is testing a tool that will detect when users write an offensive message

The Twitter company reported that it is testing a tool that will detect when users write an offensive message and will ask if you really want to send it.

It is not the edit button, but it allows to review the comments before it is too late.

The company said on tuesday you’re doing a limited test on iOI know that it will show users a warning if their response to a tweet uses language that can be considered offensive.

When things get heated, you may say things you don’t mean. To let you rethink a reply, we’re running a limited experiment on iOS with a prompt that gives you the option to check your reply before it’s published if it uses language that could be harmful. – Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) May 5, 2020

“When things get hot, you can say things you don’t want to say”, tweeted the official Twitter support account. “To allow you to rethink a response, we are running a limited experiment on iOS with a notice that gives you the option to review your answer before it is published if you are using language that could be offensive. ”

Also, Twitter has been experimenting with “fleets”, which are tweets that disappear after 24 hours, without offering the option to reply, retweet or even like it. These posts have been available in Brazil, and Twitter Chief Executive Jack Dorsey said last week that the company hopes to roll them out worldwide as soon as possible.

