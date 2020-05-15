New York Beaches May Open for Memorial Day Weekend

The beaches of New York may reopen during the next Memorial Day weekend (May 22-25), Governor Andrew Cuomo announced today.

The state joins New Jersey, Connecticut and Delaware in the decision to allow the beaches to open on May 22, the governor said during his daily briefing on coronavirus.

“We are a multi-state region. What one state does will affect the others, ”said Cuomo, quoted by Pix11.

All New York beaches must meet the following conditions:

No more than 50% capacity, ensuring controlled exits and entrances and limiting parking. Prohibiting group contact activities, including sports. Keeping social gathering areas closed (picnic, playgrounds, game rooms, attractions). Do Enforce social distancing from employees and visitors. Require masks to be worn when social distancing is not possible. Food and drink sales will not be allowed. Assure staff to accomplish these measures and enforce crowd control. Swimming pools will remain closed. .

There are details not yet clarified, for example, if the measure will be maintained throughout the summer or only that weekend.

In NYC, Mayor Bill de Blasio I had already said that no plans to open city pools or beaches this summer, and ratified it again today Friday. “The city is not ready,” he said.

On the eve, a group of state senators representing New York’s waterfront communities, from Staten Island to the Hamptons, asked Governor Cuomo to authorize a safe reopening plan for the beaches, while summer is already looming amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“It will be necessary to reinvent the experience of going to the beach. We will need basic rules and policies to guide localities, and the different jurisdictions that share beaches will need to start developing joint plans. In particular, we must consider how reduce the density to ensure that social distancing is still possible ”, says the letter signed by a bipartisan coalition from 11 representatives of Brooklyn, Queens, Long Island and Staten Island.

The request was signed by state sensors Todd Kaminsky (D-Nassau), Diane Savino (D-Staten Island / Brooklyn), Ken LaValle (R-Suffolk), Mónica Martínez (D-Suffolk), Phil Boyle (R-Suffolk), John Brooks (D-Suffolk), James Sanders (D-Queens), Joe Addabbo (D-Queens), Roxanne Persaud (D-Brooklyn), Andrew Gounardes (D-Brooklyn) and Andrew Lanza (R-Staten Island).

Search policies recreation and health with fresh air and sun rays, They also argue the economic aspect for the jobs that are generated and the training of first responders, they must now control social distance.

“Security measures must be put in place to adequately manage the sudden influx of activity expected after months of self-isolation,” they added.

Kaminsky reminded the New York Post that his Long Island district is home to several private clubs and public spas, lining famous places like Jones Beach and the ocean shore at Far Rockaway.

“Frankly, people are going to come to the beaches anyway And we can’t have people swimming without lifeguards. We need to start training them now, and they will have to be much more restrictive on how far to let swimmers go or how deep, “he said.

“If the Queens beaches are not open, the pressure it exerts on our beaches will be immense,” added Kaminsky.

Savino, who represents the beaches on Staten Island and Coney Island (Brooklyn), said that without an inter-jurisdictional plan, the police will be overwhelmed by keeping bathers at bay.

“We are working with our neighboring states to develop a plan to deal with this, and we will review the letter ”, announced yesterday the Cuomo spokesman, Dani Lever.