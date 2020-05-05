New York —

The Korean Baseball Organization (KBO) will start its regular season behind closed doors.

To so just one day after the play ball was sung at the Korean Baseball Organization (KBO), the sports network ESPN announced that it will broadcast six games a week live of this league in the United States as part of its strategy to begin to recover spaces lost due to the collapse of activity in sports around the world due to the coronavirus.

A little over two weeks ago, it became known of the interest of the television consortium in bringing KBO parties to the US market due to the indefinite absence of the Major Leagues; However, the negotiations had been frozen once the television station’s intention not to pay royalties was disclosed, a situation in which the Korean circuit did not agree.

Finally, a few hours after the regular schedule of 144 games starts behind closed doors and in the face of strict sanitary measures, The official announcement of the agreement is made in an unprecedented event in the history of the KBO.

ESPN will air six KBO games per week. Here’s the schedule for this week! pic.twitter.com/QB0mb9srDZ – Jared Diamond (@jareddiamond) May 4, 2020

“We are delighted to become the KBO League’s exclusive English home and showcase its compelling action and high level of proficiency,” said Burke Magnus, executive vice president of programming for ESPN.

For his part, the KBO Commissioner Un-Chan Chung He expressed his satisfaction for opening new markets and that the Korean circuit is known in other latitudes.

“During these difficult times, I hope the KBO League can bring comfort to communities and provide guidance to the world of sports,” said Chung. “I am pleased that the KBO can be presented worldwide and I hope this is an opportunity for the development of our league and sport,” he said.

The deal includes the postseason and the final series for the League title.

