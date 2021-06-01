New York bars and restaurants will no longer close at midnight

15 minutes. The bars and restaurants of New York will no longer have to close the interior of their premises at midnight this Monday, one of the last restrictions on the hospitality industry that remained in force of all those imposed to combat the coronavirus.

“During May we have taken great steps to reopen our economy and as of May 31 we will lift the midnight curfew for interior service in bars and restaurants in New York,” confirmed State Governor Andrew Cuomo.

The measure, which had been previously announced, adds to the end of the limitation of hours for the terraces, which was already decreed this month.

The state also lifted the capacity restrictions that prevailed for the hotel industry, leisure and many other businesses such as retail stores, gyms and hairdressers. However, New York restaurants must maintain a social distance of two meters, unless they have screens that isolate diners.

“Like the rest of the milestones of our reopening, the end of the curfew for the indoor hospitality industry is the result of New Yorkers coming together, complying with precautions and getting vaccinated, so that we can defeat the virus and move towards a new normal,” he said. the governor .

Cuomo also announced on Monday that COVID-19 test positive rate hit a new low since the pandemic started.

The average of the last week was 0.67% positive, after this Sunday they carried out 71,242 tests with only 494 positives.