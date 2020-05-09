New York —

While the meringues barely received the results of their coronavirus tests, the Blaugrana are already training

The return of La Liga feels closer and closer. The two largest clubs in Spain have already returned to activities: On the one hand, Real Madrid received good news about the negative results of the coronavirus tests of all its players and, on the other, Barcelona, ​​who received the same results yesterday Today he already showed up to train at the Sports City.

⏳⚽🔙 Yesterday we took the first step to return. # RMCity | #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/3ppQWbmaU1 – Real Madrid C.F.⚽ (@realmadrid) May 7, 2020

📅 Date: Monday, May 11

⏰ Time: 10h00 CEST

📍 Place: #RMCity

ℹ️ Reason: Return to training at @ RealMadrid # RMFansEnCasa | #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/YKbQvPZHtf – Real Madrid C.F.⚽ (@realmadrid) May 8, 2020

While Madrid scheduled their first training session for next Monday, the Barça footballers followed strict sanitation measures during their first training session: they arrived already dressed appropriately for practice from their homes and showed up directly on the field where they were summoned, without passing In the locker room, once on the court they worked for fifty minutes in two groups, which in turn divided into three each, although the players exercised individually, keeping the recommended distance and without exchanging balls; at the end of the session, they returned directly to their vehicles to return home, following the same protocol as on arrival.

Players put their boots back on! 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/ji3oQ3gJCg – FC Barcelona (from 🏠) (@FCBarcelona_es) May 8, 2020

The first group, who started working at 9:30 in the morning, was made up of Leo Messi, Luis Suárez, Griezmann, Lenglet, Ter Stegen, Piqué, Umtiti, Sergi Roberto, Arturo Vidal, Jordi Alba and Junior Firpo, who were arrived at the Sports City in their private cars from 9 in the morning.

🇫🇷🇫🇷

🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/W9B4dgbNTI – FC Barcelona (from 🏠) (@FCBarcelona_es) May 8, 2020

When they were leaving the facilities, minutes before 10:30, they were arriving the footballers of the other group: Neto, De Jong, Raquitic, Busquets, Semedo and Braithwaite, in addition to the youth squads Ansu Fati, Riqui Puig, Peña, Araujo and Collado, who began their session at 11 in the morning.

👍👍 @ 5sergiob 😄 pic.twitter.com/J9qGphWDLG – FC Barcelona (from 🏠) (@FCBarcelona_es) May 8, 2020

The training day this Friday served to check the physical condition of the players, who before touching the ball they did race tests with a GPS vest that measured the data, before a Speed ​​Test to see its acceleration powers. After these first exercises, the soccer players they zigzagged the ball between obstacles placed on the grass and carried out prepared circuits, also moving to the gym, always in groups of two, to perform a strength test. It should be remembered that the players spent 55 days training at home, so it was necessary to monitor their physical situation now that they are back at the club’s facilities.

.