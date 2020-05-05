New York —

The agreement with Inter Milan is practically closed and it is a matter of time to sign it

The signing of Lautaro Martínez for Barcelona is practically cooked, the player he is determined that his future is next to Messi and both teams they are already on the table looking for their greatest convenience in the imminent operation.

Principle of agreement between Inter Milan and FC Barcelona for Lautaro Martínez is yet to be decided which players will wear Neroazzurro

The negotiations began with Inter Milan demanding full payment of the termination clause of the 22-year-old Argentine star, use $ 120 million, an impossible figure to pay for the Barça team at this time.

Lhe claims of the Italian team fell to almost $ 100 million but it was still too high for the current situation of economic crisis facing world football.

And so, eBetween Lautaro’s pressure and Barça’s insistence, apparently both parties have reached a midpoint: $ 66 million and two first-team players.

But … who?

Virtually any player could enter as a currency Due to the insistence on signing Lautaro, but there are some that could be the ones that most interest the neroazzurro team:

Ivan Rakitic

Samuel Umtiti

Nelson Semedo

Arturo vidal

