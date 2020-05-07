New York —

Many women felt that the brand “mocked” the “curvy” figure of the Hungarian model

Barbara has always been in the eye of the hurricane for being considered an “XL” model.

Photo:

Tristan Fewings / .

Barbara Palvin has become one of Victoria’s Secret’s most famous “angels,” not only because the Hungarian model has a beautiful face but also because of a controversy that was generated when she was chosen as the brand’s ambassador, which He decided to consider her as a “Plus Size” girl.

Some days ago, In the Instagram account of Victoria´s Secret México, a video was published where you can see Barbara Palvin, dancing and smiling in a funny and flirtatious way before the camera, wearing only black lingerie.

The video was intended to reflect what many women are currently experiencing by being locked up at home by the coronavirus, But there was a detail in the publication that caused the company to rain down a series of harsh criticisms on social networks.

Originally, the text that accompanied the video said: “We after (several) weeks of quarantine”, which bothered many girls because they considered that with these words, they were making fun of the physical appearance of the model, related to the high probability of gaining weight during confinement.

I don’t know why they throw so much shade at Barbara Palvin for being VS’s “Plus size” model, when she doesn’t call herself that way and it’s the brand that does that. Barbara’s only mistake is collaborating with a brand that Bodyshaming from her. pic.twitter.com/kjjs10SAzj – Ro🦋 (@Rosefromvenus) May 5, 2020

But how come they dare to insinuate that Barbara Palvin is fat? It is Barbara Palvin, a goddess I wish I had that great body. pic.twitter.com/0GoWQ77cnd – Derry Girl (@gilmorederry) May 5, 2020

But how come they dare to insinuate that Barbara Palvin is fat? It is Barbara Palvin, a goddess I wish I had that great body. pic.twitter.com/0GoWQ77cnd – Derry Girl (@gilmorederry) May 5, 2020

In the face of the wave of criticism, the people of Victoria’s Secret México changed the description of their post, so it now reads: “We are speaking to our imaginary public after (several) weeks of quarantine.”

In addition, to one of the users who expressed their annoyance, they responded with the following message, by way of apology: “At no time would we refer to the body of Barbara or any model ❤️ We regret that it was misinterpreted when our only intention was to say that we felt identified with his attitude ”.

And you, what do you think about the subject?

.