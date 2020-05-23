After being delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Auto Show 2020 that was going to take place in New York was canceled completely. Organizers are now planning how to resume the event until next year, while the convention center where it takes place is occupied as a hospital due to the health emergency unleashed by COVID-19 in New York City.

The Javits Center, where the Auto Show is held each year, this time performs a different function, as it is being used as a makeshift hospital to attend to coronavirus cases. After all, New York has been one of the places most affected by the pandemic with almost 200,000 confirmed cases and 16,000 deaths.

“Since the start of this pandemic, we have worked closely with the Governor and Javits officials to protect our guests. We are extremely proud of the role the Javits Center has had during these difficult times, and we understand the need for it to remain ready to serve citizens, ”wrote Mark Schienberg, President of the Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association, the organization in charge of the Auto Show.

The Auto Show regularly takes place in April of each year, and although this 2020 had been delayed until August, in the end they decided that it was better to postpone it until the next year. It will now be held between April 2 and 11, 2021..

For the good of #NYC and safety of all auto show attendees, we’ve decided #NYIAS will take place April 2 – 11, 2021. We’ve been driving history for 120 years, and now we’re gearing up for an even greater 2021. Stay safe and we’ll see you soon. https://t.co/misDznfNZw pic.twitter.com/NfYysADUKY – New York Auto Show (@NYAutoShow) May 22, 2020

.