The state of New York, the most affected in the USA by the coronavirus, authorized that as of June 1, some horse racing tracks and the international automobile Watkins Glen reopen, without public, as part of its slow return towards its reopening economic, Governor Andrew Cuomo reported this Saturday.



“We can have economic activity without having a crowd, that’s great; we can do that in this state. But there are no crowds, there are no fans,” he said during his daily appearance.

He also reported that outpatient and elective surgeries will be allowed in Suffolk counties, Long Island (in the southeast of the state and extending into the city) as well as Westchester (in the north).

Cuomo did not explain why they will start in these areas first, but said that “no one should fear going to a hospital.”

“If you need a medical procedure, you must get it. Hospitals are safe places to go,” said Cuomo, who also reported a slight spike in deaths, with 157 occurring on Friday, compared to 132 on Thursday, the agency reported. from EFE news.

There were also 157 deaths from the coronavirus in the state on Wednesday. The number of total deaths remained below 200 in the past week.

In the lines of hospitalizations and intubations, the curve has also continued to decline as well as new cases, with 400, compared to 437 the previous day “although it is still high,” said the governor to add that “the numbers have been stubborn” and that “we don’t want to go back to the hell we went through”.

New York coronavirus deaths were close to 800 a day at their highest peak and more than 1,000 infections in one day.

“As we reopen in phases, we are looking for all opportunities to reopen economic activity without crowds” to avoid going back on infections and deaths, said Cuomo, who allowed the reopening of five regions in the north of the state on Friday that comply with the criteria required, including the beaches starting next weekend.

However, the rest of the state, including the city where most cases are concentrated, will have to wait until May 28, after extending its New York plan on Pause on Thursday, a response to the pandemic that includes confinement and non-essential business closings among other measures.

Cuomo reiterated during his appearance that what happens “will depend on what we do. It is a unique situation not only for the government but for society.”

“We do not want a peak to arise (in incidence) and that will depend on how people act, their behavior, the masks, the hand sanitizer,” he warned and indicated that apparently the new infections, which are occurring in people that have been quarantined, have been spread by people from the same household who have left and entered the home.

New York State remains the great epicenter of the pandemic in the United States with 345,813 confirmed cases and 27,841 deaths, a figure similar to that of France and Spain and only below the United Kingdom and Italy.

.