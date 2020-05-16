New York State has authorized some horse racing tracks to reopen starting in June and Watkins Glen International Auto

The state of NY, the most affected in the US for him coronavirus COVID-19, authorized that from June 1 some tracks reopen for horse races and the international Watkins Glen cars as part of his slow journey towards his economic reopening, although for now it will have to be without fans, reported this Saturday the governor Andrew Cuomo.

“We can have economic activity without having a crowd, that’s great, we can do that in this state. But there are no crowds, there are no fans, “he said during his daily appearance.

He also reported that ambulatory and elective surgeries will be allowed in Suffolk counties, in long Island (in the southeast of the state and extends to the city) as well as in the Westchester (to the north).

Cuomo did not explain why they will start in these areas first, but he did assure that “no one should fear going to a hospital.”

“If you need a medical procedure, you must get it. Hospitals are safe places to go, ”said Cuomo, who also reported a slight spike in deaths, with 157 occurring on Friday, compared to 132 on Thursday.

There were also 157 deaths from the coronavirus in the state on Wednesday. The number of total deaths remained below 200 in the last week.

In the lines of hospitalizations and intubations, the curve has also continued to drop as well as new cases, with 400, compared to 437 the previous day “although it is still high,” said the governor to add that “the numbers have been stubborn” and that “we don’t want to go back to the hell we went through”.

New York coronavirus deaths were close to 800 a day at their highest peak and more than 1,000 infections a day.

“As we reopen in phases, we are looking for all opportunities to reopen economic activity without crowds” to avoid going back on infections and deaths, said Cuomo, who allowed the reopening of five regions in the north of the state that comply with the criteria required, including the beaches starting next weekend.

However, the rest of the state, including the city where most cases are concentrated, will have to wait until May 28, after extending its New York plan on Pause on Thursday, a response to the pandemic that includes confinement and non-essential business closings among other measures.

But, only if there are a two-week drop in deaths and hospitalizations in those regions, is there a sufficient ratio of hospital beds and intensive care available and there is a plan to have 30 contact trackers available for every 100,000 inhabitants.

Cuomo reiterated during his appearance that what happens “will depend on what we do. It is a unique situation not only for the Government but for society ”.

“We do not want a spike to arise (in incidence) and that will depend on how people act, their behavior, the masks, the hand sanitizer,” he warned and indicated that apparently the new infections, which are occurring in people that have been kept in quarantine, have been spread by people from the same home who have entered the home.

“I have had conversations with the experts” on the subject and they have said “tell me how people act and I will tell you what will happen.”

Cuomo reiterated New York’s urgent need to obtain federal funds to fill a deficit in the state budget and asked the Senate to give the green light to the new financial rescue project.

The House of Representatives approved the bill known as the Heroes Law on Friday and passed it to the Upper House for consideration.

Cuomo recalled that the state funds schools, hospitals, Police, Fire and local governments.

“We need financing. Let’s leave politics aside, “he said, insisting that” we are not Democrats or Republicans, we are Americans. “

New York State remains the great epicenter of the pandemic in the United States with 345,813 confirmed cases and 27,841 deaths, a figure similar to that of France and Spain and only below the United Kingdom and Italy.

With information from EFE