A plan that began in 2017 is reinforced this year in the midst of the coronavirus crisis

The punishment of immigration fraud is a priority for the current Administration.

Immigrant activists and advocates warned that the President’s government Donald trump Maintains its efforts to withdraw citizenship from those it considers to have committed fraud.

A recent adjustment from the Office of Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) again raised the red flags on the government strategy started in 2017 with the investigation of thousands of possible cases of fraud.

The American Association of Immigration Lawyers (AILAstates that the immigration office maintains its naturalization revocation policy if it was acquired illegally or through deception, a Univision report indicates.

USCIS efforts appear to be more viable now, because last week it aligned with the determination of the Board of Immigration Appeals (BIA) Matter of Jun Yun ZHANG resolved in 2019.

“The BIA maintained in this decision that it is not necessary to make false claims for US citizenship to make an alien deportable.”, indicates. “The Policy Manual also applies the BIA decision to the false claim of inadmissibility of US citizenship, as it is virtually identical to the reason for deportation.”

The BIA’s decision does not compel the government to demonstrate that an immigrant falsely claimed citizenship.

With the collaboration of the Department of Justice, the immigration authorities investigate more than 315,000 cases since 2017 that could lead to the withdrawal of citizenship, but also of Permanent residence, then reported this newspaper.

On September 19 of that year, the then attorney general, Jeff Sessions, put thousands of citizenships under investigation, on the assumption that the beneficiaries evaded the law or lacked indispensable biomedical data.

“The government is looking for people who they perceive to be individuals who have committed fraud, even though they are naturalized US citizens,” said immigration attorney Ezequiel Hernández.

The expert mentions several scenarios:

A shell company asked for the “green card” for an employee, who was later naturalized.

Obtaining citizenship for matrimonial fraud.

Lack of biometric data.

The authority discovers the criminal past of the immigrant, who did not report that information.

The immigrant lies about how he obtained permanent residence.

Experts suggest immigrants in any of those cases – or who suspect they may have a problem due to an omission – contact a lawyer to rule out risks.

Extreme cases of authority not only end in the withdrawal of citizenship, but lead to deportation.

Either way, it will be a judge who makes the decision, but the BIA’s recent determination could make it easier for authorities to do their job.

