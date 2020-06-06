15 minutes. The Manhattan Prosecutor’s Office in New York announced Friday that it will not charge protesters detained in recent days for minor crimes in the context of the protests over the death of George Floyd.

Since the protests broke out, hundreds of people have been detained almost every night in the Big Apple.

In recent days, a large majority of those arrested defied the curfew and were on the streets protesting.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, among the crimes that will not be prosecuted are those of illegal assembly and public disorder, the most common accusations against peaceful protesters.

Interest of justice

District Attorney Cyrus Vance explained that the decision is “in the interest of Justice” and seeks to avoid unnecessary interactions with the penal system. Also reduce racial disparities and avoid collateral consequences.

In this way, in addition, the Prosecutor’s Office will have sufficient resources to act against individuals who commit violent acts against the agents or who participate in registered looting during some nights.

“The indictment of protesters accused of minor crimes undermines key ties between law enforcement and the communities we serve,” said Vance.

The Prosecutor considered that days after Floyd’s death, the United States and New York are at a fundamental moment to combat racism.

“Our office has a moral imperative to apply public policies that assure all New Yorkers that black lives matter in our justice system and in our society and that police violence is a crime,” he added.

He also praised the thousands of citizens who protested peacefully. He said that the Prosecutor’s Office is willing to listen to anyone who wants it.

The protests continued this Friday in New York, with numerous calls around the city, while the curfew is maintained from 20:00 local time.