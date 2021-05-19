New York Attorney General adds “criminal capacity” to Trump Organization investigation



The investigation into the Trump Organization is now criminal.

Photo: Spencer Platt / Getty Images

The Attorney General of New York Letitia james will join the Manhattan district attorney’s office in a criminal investigation by the Trump OrganizationJames’s office announced Tuesday.

The investigation by the New York attorney general’s office into the Trump Organization, which has been ongoing since 2019, will also continue as a civil investigation, but the bureau recently informed Trump Organization officials about the criminal component, CNN first reported.

The news was later confirmed by MSNBC.

“We have informed the Trump Organization that our investigation into the organization is no longer purely civil in nature. We are now actively investigating the Trump Organization in a criminal capacity, along with the Manhattan district attorney, ”said James’ spokesman, Fabien Levy to CNN. “We have no additional comments.”

CNN said an attorney for the Trump Organization declined to comment when contacted.

James’ office is working with the Manhattan district attorney’s office Cy Vance, whose extensive investigation into the Trump Organization has looked into whether the company misled lenders and insurance companies about property values ​​and paid the appropriate taxes.

Vance’s office is examining millions of pages of documents that include Trump’s tax returns.

A person familiar with the investigation told CNN that a pair of investigators from the New York attorney general’s office, who are steeped in knowledge about the Trump Organization, have joined the district attorney’s team.

Another person familiar with the matter told CNN that the New York attorney general is still conducting a civil investigation.

The ex-president Donald trump He has previously said that the New York attorney general’s investigation is politically motivated.

The investigation began in 2019, after Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen testify before the United States Congress that “assets were inflated to obtain favorable terms for loans and insurance coverage, while they also deflated the value of other property to reduce real estate taxes.”

Over the past two years, James’ office examined issues including whether the Trump Organization incorrectly inflated assets in financial statements to guarantee loans for financial and tax benefits and how Trump Organization employees were compensated.

Investigators have deposed several Trump Organization officials, including Eric trump, the son of the former president and the chief financial officer Allen weisselberg.