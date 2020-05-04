New York —

The President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, raised institutional tension by participating this Sunday in another act against Congress and the Supreme Court, which registered attacks on journalists and which is taking place in the midst of a political crisis opened by the serious accusations made by former Minister Sergio Moro.

The captain of the Army reserve once again showed his unconditional support for hundreds of sympathizers concentrated in front of the Presidential Palace of Planalto (Brasilia), at a time when the health and health crisis is joining the political and institutional crisis: the infected and killed by COVID-19 it has exploded in the country.

According to local media reports, at least two journalists covering the protest were verbally and physically attacked, with kicks and punches.

“You know that the people are with us, the Armed Forces, on the side of the law, order, democracy and freedom, they are also on our side, and God above all,” said the president in a statement transmitted on their social networks.

The protesters criticized Congress and the Supreme Court, which have paralyzed or annulled some of Bolsonaro’s initiatives since he came to power on January 1, 2019.

Some of them carried signs calling for military intervention – Brazil was under a military dictatorship between 1964 and 1985 – and the closure of the two institutions.

The president “begged God” so that his government “has no problems” next week because “he reached the limit”, without specifying what he was referring to.

This is the second time that the head of state has participated in an act described as “undemocratic” and “unconstitutional” by the opposition and human rights organizations.

On April 19, Bolsonaro went to another similar one, also in Brasilia, after which the Supreme Court authorized to investigate him to find out who is really behind them.

AT WAR WITH THE SUPREME

In the midst of this crisis, Bolsonaro named the director of the secret services Alexandre Ramagem, a friend of the president’s family, as the new director of the Federal Police.

However, the appointment was annulled by the Supreme Court judge Alexandre de Moraes for this proximity of Ramagem with the so-called “Bolsonaro clan”.

Without making any direct allusion to that ruling, the president said today that “he will not admit any more interference” in his government.

“There is no more conversation, from here on out, we will not only demand, we will enforce the Constitution and it will be carried out at any cost,” he said at the event.

CONVICTIONS FOR ASSAULT ON JOURNALISTS AND CRITICISM OF BOLSONARO

Bolsonaro’s presence at this Sunday’s event generated a wave of criticism from representatives of the Legislative and Judicial Powers, as well as from some governors, who disagree with the president for his lax stance in the face of the coronavirus crisis that has taken hold. in Brazil more than 7,000 lives.

“It is up to democratic institutions to impose legal order on that group that confuses doing politics with provoking,” said the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Rodrigo Maia.

Thirty requests have already arrived at Maia’s office for the impeachment of Bolsonaro, both for his management of the pandemic and for his presence in these far-right acts.

However, the head of the Lower House ruled out days ago to initiate an ‘impeachment’ process at this time because the priority, he said, is to combat the pandemic.

