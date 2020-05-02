New York —

Those affected only sought to get ahead during the difficult economic situation

In the midst of the economic crisis caused by the pandemic of coronavirusSome Latinos who took to the streets of Los Angeles to try to get ahead of the situation faced a new drawback: the assaults.

Mr. Jacob Facundo Laureano, after being unemployed in a restaurant, set up a scraper cart (Nieves), but in just his second day he was attacked by two young African-American men, receiving the slap of one of them while the other recorded with his cell phone. Then they walked away with scrapes in hand, mocking him and not paying.

In a report from the Univision 34 channel, the video of the assault on Laureano between the streets of Hoover and Florence, in south Los Angeles on April 29, is shown. “I did nothing and I grabbed my cart and left “, related the Mexican seller.

Authorities asked the public to provide information to track down the assailants.

This attack occurred just a few days after a face mask vendor was assaulted near the intersection of Florence and Central streets, also in South Los Angeles.

A man traveling as a passenger in a car distracted him by telling him that he had dropped money. When the young merchant flipped the floor the African American man threw an egg at him. in full chest. Then the vehicle backed away from the attacker’s laughter.

A month earlier, in the South-Central Los Angeles area, there was an even more serious case, when a corn vendor was violently attacked by two young men African Americans; One of them applied a padlock to the woman’s neck while he prepared some corn for them in his mobile post, and the other took the bag from her and then fled in a car.

The case was so disgusting that a local rapper was moved and decided to donate money to the victim and deliver flowers.

Being street vendors carries dangers, especially in areas with high crime rates such as parts of southern Los Angeles. What is different now is that we live more complicated and risky times.

