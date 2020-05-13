New York —

The Venados de Mazatlán club lost the Teodoro Mariscal baseball stadium concession

The Teodoro Mariscal Stadium does not have the city permits to receive the Caribbean tournament.

Photo:

Juan Barreto / . / .

Global paralysis facing sport in the wake of the emergence of COVID-19 As a pandemic it has brought a series of inconveniences and millionaire losses in suspended or postponed sporting events; However, the Caribbean 2021 Series is currently facing another risk outside the coronavirus with a real possibility of losing its original headquarters.

According to Rubén Castro of ESPN Digital, the conflict between the Venados de Mazatlán club and the municipal authority This port located in the state of Sinaloa in the northwest of Mexico could mean that the contest is not played in this city.

#SerieDelCaribe. The Caribbean Series falters in Mazatlán. The Caribbean Professional Baseball Confederation (CBPC) issued a statement that talks about the conflict between the organization of Venados de Mazatlán and the Mazatlán City Council. pic.twitter.com/Cip2o7Ddkn – Special Training ⚾️ (@FEBeisbol) May 13, 2020

And is that the directive of the baseball team from the past April 6 has lost the concession of the Teodoro Mariscal Stadium, owned by the municipality of Mazatlán, reason why at the moment there are not enough elements to guarantee the venue of the Caribbean baseball tournament, because the Caribbean Professional Baseball Confederation (CBPC) requires this endorsement as a guarantee.

This uncertainty adds to the doubts generated by the coronavirus outbreak and its possible impact so that massive shows such as concerts or sports tournaments can be reopened.

If the inconvenience persists, The CBPC could take the decision to annul the headquarters of Mazatlán in the framework of its next assembly, scheduled for June, so the Mexican Pacific League could request the change of scenery in Mexican territory.

The dates scheduled for Caribbean Series 2021 is from January 31 to February 6.

We recommend you:

Mike Trout’s admiration for Dominican players

.