Mila and Ashton are one of the most stable couples in Hollywood.

In times of social isolation, many late night shows had to reinvent themselves, with their iconic drivers taking the baton from their homes, and interviewing their guests for video calls. In some cases, such as that of Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel, their cycles continued, keeping their freshness; and in others, such as Ellen DeGeneres, the host’s annoyance began to be noticed in her talks with celebrities outside her iconic living room.

Who was also able to overcome the pitfall of doing TV in quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic was Jimmy Fallon. In the recent edition of their program, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon were, at a distance, Mila Kunis and her husband, Ashton Kutcher.

The actors accepted the proposal to carry out a game in which the driver had to ask one of them a question, but the other was in charge of answering, while his partner limited himself to mimicking that answer. However, neither Fallon nor Kunis expected the ace up Kutcher’s sleeve to entertain viewers.

When Kunis answered – as if it were her husband – what is the first thing she would like to do when the quarantine is over, the former That 70’s Show was clear in putting it in her husband’s mind: “I would love to go outside, naked and run” Then, Ashton took off his shirt, generating laughter in the trio and surprising the audience.

Previously, Ashton and Mila talked about how they are raising their children, Wyatt and Dimitri, from home. “We established a scheme for the whole week. One we dedicate to energy and electricity, and the other to building things and architecture, for example, ”said the couple who recently launched their“ quarantine ”wine, which they also promoted on the Fallon program, given that the Money from sales goes to those who need it most in this pandemic context.

