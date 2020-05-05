New York —

The star of “The Lord of the Skies” remembered when he visited the Greek islands

It is not very common that Isabella Castillo I published sexy photos on her social networks in which she appeared in a bikini, but now she did, which has left all the fans of the actress very happy.

View this post on Instagram “There are many things about me that neither you nor anyone knows, this is just beginning” – Diana Ahumada @elsenordelos Cielo @telemundo # ESDLC6 #comingsoon #theumbrella A post shared by Isabella Castillo (@isabellacastillodv) on May 25, 2018 at 1:22 pm PDT

View this post on Instagram Vitamin D ☀️ A post shared by Isabella Castillo (@isabellacastillodv) on Jul 30, 2019 at 2:47 pm PDT

The star of “The Lord of the heavens” He is in quarantine, but remembered when he visited the Greek islands through the image he published in his account of Instagram, in which she is shown wearing a small bikini with decorations that highlighted her spectacular figure.

View this post on Instagram #prequarantinebody. . #pre-quarantinebody. . . #sweetmemories A post shared by Isabella Castillo (@isabellacastillodv) on May 4, 2020 at 12:07 pm PDT

View this post on Instagram Evening love, why lost path do you reach my loneliness? Love that you have looked for me without looking for you, I do not know what is worth more: the word that you are going to say to me or the one that I am not saying anymore … A post shared by Isabella Castillo (@isabellacastillodv) on Sep 28, 2019 at 2:12 am PDT

That publication by the Cuban actress has so far generated more than 90,000 likes; during recent weeks Isabella and her husband Matías Novoa They have dedicated themselves to rest and carry out gardening, something that both of them like very much.

View this post on Instagram Quarantine essentials #fixyourhome #homeprojects #staybusy #stayhome A post shared by Isabella Castillo (@isabellacastillodv) on Apr 6, 2020 at 9:24 am PDT

View this post on Instagram Island creature 🌴✨🌸. . . . 📸 @matlechat #Cuba #Mar #Free #caribe A post shared by Isabella Castillo (@isabellacastillodv) on Aug 19, 2019 at 4:14 pm PDT

