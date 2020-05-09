New York —

NEW YORK – The upcoming 125th anniversary of Puerto Rico’s flag and the activism “against corruption and injustices” on the island are recognized on the cover of the new graphic novel of the heroine La Borinqueña, by Edgardo Miranda Rodríguez, whose cover features several artists during a protest demanding the resignation of the island’s governor.

The Puerto Rican superheroine flies over the demonstration, carrying the national emblem that she also wears on her clothing, while Ricky Martin, Bad Bunny, Residente, iLe and Rosario Dawson They march alongside artists and activists, as seen on the cover of the novel that ends the trilogy that the artist launched around his character La Borinqueña, which he created in 2016.

“I included them because I wanted to make a cover dedicated to the 125 years of the flag and the activism that is now seen on the island, an activism that has been re-energized since Ricardo Rosselló He won the governorship ”in 2016 and that led him to have to resign, the well-known graphic artist told Efe.

These artists, he added, used their platforms as celebrities to further amplify the movement.

He explains that although Dawson did not participate in the “Ricky resignations” marches, he has used his platform to support social justice issues, he participates in the Latino vote campaign and supports and works in the fundraising they are doing to buy and send masks to hospitals and communities in need in the US and Puerto Rico, for which they already have $ 400,000 dollars.

“In these almost three years (since Roselló won the elections) we have seen many things that have affected the island: a hurricane, the debt, tremors, protests and now COVID-19, one slap after the other,” he recalled. Miranda Rodríguez, of Puerto Rican origin.

He stressed that through social networks the world has witnessed what is happening on the island, where youth are mobilizing against “corruption and injustice in a way that they have not done in recent times” what they wanted recognize with the cover of the novel.

The person in charge of illustrating this commemorative cover, designed by Miranda, was the young Puerto Rican graphic artist Ana Teresa Rivera Fuentes, from the coastal municipality of Loíza, in what is her professional debut in the comic industry.

“What I do with La Borinqueña’s projects is not only to coordinate, but to present new artists, particularly Puerto Rican artists, to the public who are women. This is an American industry where the majority of creatives are white men, the smallest number found are women of color, ”he said.

“Part of my job in philanthropy is to elevate culture, art and highlight the artist to give him the opportunity to be known and I see in Maria Teresa a tremendous talent. The character (from La Borinqueña) is an Afro-Puerto Rican and Ana Teresa is also an Afro-Puerto Rican, ”he indicated.

The cover pays tribute to the 125th anniversary of the flag, whose creation has several theories, including the one that places it on December 22, 1895 in NY.

To that flag, he said, the light blue color was changed to the dark blue of the US flag in the 1950s “when our history began to be erased.”

“With this cover I am reconnecting the history that is always about to erase and this youth movement recognizes what is significant about our history, what is significant to follow, to amplify,” he said.

This latest novel in the La Borinqueña trilogy – although his adventures will continue – takes place in Puerto Rico to give attention to issues that affect the population, which has faced economic displacement, he explained.

“It is important for me to finish the trilogy, but La Borinqueña continues because we see what continues to happen in Puerto Rico,” he said.

In this story La Borinqueña will face a villain, a new character created by Miranda, “and although she is passive she will have to be aggressive to defend the island.”

Although the novel is scheduled to be published in November, Miranda has started the pre-sale to cover the cost of the project, which has the support of Panamanian singer-songwriter Rubén Blades, who on his Instagram account urged the public to follow the adventures of La Borinqueña.

“The adventures of La Borinqueña continue on this cover commemorating the 125th anniversary of the Puerto Rican flag with the cute faces of Rosario Dawson, Cabral (iLe), Residente, Bad Bunny, Ricky_Martin and the faces of young Puerto Ricans who have the duty to defend their homeland with the weapons of knowledge. Support this philanthropic project, ”said the actor and singer.

(By Ruth E. Hernández Beltrán)

