Clark Perry Baldwin was arrested on suspicion for the murders of “1-90 Jane Doe”, “Bitter Creek Betty” and

Pamela McCall. But it may be linked to other homicides as well

A man of Iowa who was a long-distance truck driver, is behind bars for being suspected of killing three women in Tennessee and Wyoming in the 1990s and is now being investigated for any links it may have with other cases of murders that occurred almost 30 years ago, the Office of the Attorney General of that state reported.

Clark Perry Baldwin He was arrested in Iowa for the 1991 murder of a Tennessee woman and her unborn fetus, as well as the 1992 murders of two unidentified women in Wyoming, authorities said in a statement Thursday.

The Waterloo resident, 58, was detained Friday in the Black Hawk County Jail, where he is awaiting extradition proceedings to other states where he is also charged.

Her first known victim, identified as Pamela McCall, 33, was 24 weeks pregnant, where her body was found on March 10, 1991 alongside Saturn Parkway. An autopsy revealed that she was strangled to death.

Just under a year later, authorities found the body of a woman in a wooded area near Bitter Creek. The victim found, in March 1992, was never identified and named “Bitter Creek Betty”.

The following month, employees of the Wyoming State Department of Transportation discovered the body of another dead woman, who has not yet been identified.

She was nicknamed I-90 Jane Doe.

The Wyoming Criminal Investigation Division, in a press release, said that “technological advancements” allowed them to link Baldwin’s DNA to all three cases. Authorities are now investigating whether or not he was involved in other unsolved cases from the same time.

“I would like to thank the Spring Hill Police Department for never forgetting Rose McCall, and all the investigators and agencies that have helped bring this serial killer to justice,” said the Lawrence County District Attorney. Brent Cooper.

Cooper said Baldwin will first face his allegations in Tennessee and then be charged with the killings in Wyoming.

Authorities said they are still working to identify the two women in the Wyoming murders. Anyone with information should call the Wyoming Criminal Investigation Division at 307-777-7181.

