The interpreter has sung a song of the iconic character and thus became the favorite for the role

This week it was just announced that ‘Hercules’ will be the next classic Disney to go back to the big screen with flesh and blood actors and predictably a lot of special effects in the same vein as Aladdin, which was a true box office success.

For the moment It is not known which actors will be responsible for bringing the protagonists to life, but the fans of Ariana Grande they are clear that nobody could do justice to the character of Megara better than her after a few weeks ago she sang the song ‘I Won’t Say I’m In Love’ -‘I will not say that it is love ’, in the Spanish version- in the musical special ‘The Disney Family Singalong’ of the ABC chain.

Although it has been his musical career that has made him an international star, Ariana has plenty of experience in the world of acting thanks to his work in musical theater and the Nickelodeon series ‘Victorious’, which earned him youthful idol status.

At the moment she has not commented on the possibility of joining the project that the Russo brothers will produce, but there has been another actor who has rushed to send his application to the studies of Mickey Mouse.

🙋🏻‍♂️⚡️✨ https://t.co/yADBaa8BIO pic.twitter.com/m4oMnCUO47 – Skylar Astin (@SkylarAstin) May 1, 2020

Skylar Astin, known for the movies of ‘Pitch Perfect’, has reacted to the announcement of the remake of ‘Hercules’ in Twitter publishing a video of him playing various songs from the original film on the piano, including the legendary ‘Go The Distance’, and has also offered to participate only in the soundtrack in case his physique does not fit the profile that Disney is looking for the hero of the film.

