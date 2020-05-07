New York —

Months ago the subject slipped into his residence and when he did not find her, he gave an alleged love letter to his mother

Ariana Grande.

Photo:

Kevin Winter / . for iHeartMedia

Singer Ariana Grande got for her and her mother, Joan, a five-year restraining order to keep away a fan who was arrested for breaking into his property a couple of months agoreported TMZ.

A judge signed the restrictive order that will be active until May 5, 2025 to prevent Fidel Henriquez, the follower, can not approach nor to Grande, her parent, her home, or her vehicles within a radius of less than 100 yards (just over 90 meters).

Ariana Grande and Joan, obtained a restraining order for a fan, who was arrested for trespassing on his property. The particular individual wanted to deliver a love letter to the singer, but according to officials they discovered notes from the fan expressing a desire to kill Ari. pic.twitter.com/ob2Yeju2VC – Ariana Grande Argentina (@AGrandeAO) May 7, 2020

Henriquez was also ordered not harass, threaten or intimidate the celebrity or any member of her family in any way; You will not be able to contact her either by text, electronic, private or in social networks.

It was in March when the police put the subject under guard for invading Grande’s property, by sneaking through a delivery truck; security members said the man he was rummaging through the celebrity trash before knocking on his front door to give Joan a love letter to her daughter, although some documents obtained by E! News point out that the subject really wanted to murder the singer.

Re muddled what happened to Ariana Grande and the fan who went to her house to kill her !! The best they could do is a restriction that expires in 2025 ?! That chabon has to go to a one-man psychiatric hospital !! pic.twitter.com/M2xkO62cL8 – Marcelo Durães ⚡ (@DuraesMarce) May 7, 2020

They arrested him on charges of trespassing and assault, as he allegedly He spat on the officers who arrested him.

.