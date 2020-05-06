New York —

It will be the largest to date and will bring together a global community of developers, an estimated 23 million people

Manzana

Photo:

ALASTAIR PIKE / . / .

Apple’s annual WWDC developer conference, which this year will be completely virtual due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, will start next June 22, will last all week And, for the first time, it will be free for all software creators.

The company from Cupertino, California, reported in a statement on Tuesday that developers can access the digital meeting from anywhere in the world through the application or the Apple developer website, and the firm projects that they can participate virtually. “more than 23 million people ”.

“WWDC20 will be the largest to date and will bring together our global developer community, over 23 million, in a whole new way for a week in June, to know the future of Apple platforms“Said Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, Phil Schiller.

The WWDC Developer Conference meets every year in San Jose, California, thousands of programmers from all over the world, who during the days of the meeting share experiences, make new contacts and learn first-hand about the novelties of the company that created the iPhone phones.

Shortly after announcing in March that this year he was suspending the face-to-face part of the conference, Apple promised to allocate a million dollars to organizations in the San José area to compensate for lost revenue from the new WWDC 2020 online format.

It may interest you:

iOS 13.5 will facilitate facial unlocking when wearing a mask

Apple ensures that new products continue

Apple presents its new MacBook Pro

.