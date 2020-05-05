New York —

The American technological multinational Apple presented this Monday a new model from your 13-inch MacBook Pro laptop with “Magic” keyboard, thus completely abandoning “butterfly”, which in recent years has been the subject of harsh criticism from users.

A’s new computerpple has a minimum price of $ 1,299 dollars, although if you are willing to spend more money you can buy versions with 10th generation Intel processors, obviously with a higher price.

The highlight is that the new 13-inch MacBook puts an end to the “butterfly” keyboard, introduced in 2015 and that since then it has been a nightmare for users, who complained that the keys become sticky shortly after using it and that they break easily, so that the letters do not appear on the screen when pressed or do it in duplicate .

The Cupertino, California company replaced “butterfly” by “Magic”, which returns to a classic model of keys with scissor mechanism and has been well received in the market, in the 16-inch model MacBook Pro last November and MacBook Air in March, making the 13-inch MacBook Pro the only one missing.

The new version of the laptop Apple maintains the Touch Bar for shortcuts and controls at the top of the keyboard and the Touch ID security system to identify the user, but it recovers the physical escape key, something that had also been criticized in previous versions.

Also, for the first time on a 13-inch Mac laptop, customers can choose l32GB memory option for faster speeds when using multiple virtual machines and 50% better performance when editing gigapixel images in Photoshop.

It may interest you:

Apple ensures that new products continue

Apple delays the production of the new iPhone for a month by the coronvirus

New iPhone SE launched that is low-cost and mid-range

.