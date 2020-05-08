New York —

Anthony Hopkins came to Tik Tok to stay. The famous actor starring in Hannibal has been released on this famous platform with the song “Toosie Slide”. The subject is one of the greatest musical successes of the moment in said social network which belongs to Drake.

The success of the dance that the singer shows in his song has become the Toosie Slide Challenge and it is one of the most popular of Tik Tok. Now its popularity has exploded again thanks to Sir Anthony Hopkins.

But Hopkins doesn’t seem to want to be left alone in this adventure, because in the video he constantly greets Sylvester Stallone and also makes mention of the “Terminator”, that is, Arnold Schwarzenegger. Everyone believes this could be because the actor also wait that his friends join the challenge and respond by dancing like him with the “Toosie Slide Challenge”.

@officialanthonyhopkins #Drake I’m late to the party… but better late than never. @oficialstallone @arnoldschnitzel #toosieslidechallenge ♬ original sound – officialanthonyhopkins

The actor also shared this publication on Instagram where he has already exceeded 600,000 views.

View this post on Instagram @champagnepapi I’m late to the party… but better late than never. @officialslystallone @schwarzenegger #toosieslidechallenge A post shared by Anthony Hopkins (@anthonyhopkins) on May 7, 2020 at 5:04 pm PDT

Sissi posed with a black thong and exposed the most prominent curve of her anatomy

Lauren Goodger appears on Instagram wearing a bikini with transparency over her bra

Demi Rose dresses her anatomy with transparencies and makes “puppy eyes” for her fans

Paparazzi exposes the back curves of Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner in gray leggings

.