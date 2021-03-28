New York Announces Agreement to Legalize Recreational Marijuana

Governor Andrew Cuomo and New York state legislators reached an agreement to legalize the recreational use of marijuana for those over 21 years old, the government of this state on the east coast of the United States announced this Sunday.

The deal was reached late Saturday after years of discussions and comes as Cuomo faces multiple investigations, including alleged sexual harassment and alleged cover-up of COVID-19 nursing home deaths.

Once the legislation is passed (Cuomo’s Democratic Party has a strong majority in both houses of local Congress) New York will join 14 other states and the District of Columbia in allowing cannabis use.

The governor’s office said in a statement that legalization could lead to a $ 350 million increase in the state’s annual tax revenue and create tens of thousands of jobs.

Under the bill, those over 21 will be able to buy marijuana and grow it for personal use at home, while including a plan to use part of the funds raised for drug addiction treatment and education.

“Legalizing cannabis for adults is not just about creating a new market that provides jobs and benefits the economy; it also seeks to bring justice to long-marginalized communities and to ensure that those who have been unfairly penalized in the past now have the opportunity to benefit, “Cuomo said in the statement.

Once passed, the law would take effect immediately, although the sale could take up to two years as a cannabis board will have to put the legal structures in place, a state lawmaker said Friday.

According to the bill, New York will automatically delete the registry of people convicted of previous marijuana-related offenses who are no longer penalized.

It will also eliminate penalties for possession of up to three ounces (85 grams) of the drug, the new personal possession limit. And an existing medical marijuana program will be expanded.

Likewise, it plans to tax marijuana sales at 9%, and an additional 4% tax, the collection of which will be divided between the county government and the state government.

With information from AFP