Mike Tyson revealed the list of the 5 boxers that he considers to be the best of the moment And the surprise is that the Mexican American Andy Ruiz, who recently lost his world heavyweight title against Anthony Joshua, is in it, not the current champion.

Former world champion Mike Tyson included the Mexican Andy Ruiz in his top 5 of the best active boxers

“I respect Tyson Fury, I respect Deontay Wilder, I respect all those guys. Also to Andy Ruiz, this guy called (Vasyl) Lomachenko, it’s a damn animal, man! is a teacherIt’s like I’m dancing, “said” Iron Mike, “who also included Gervonta Davis.

@Anthonyfjoshua's left-footed shot to which @ Andy_destroyer1 reacted: "I didn't think he would get up," says legend Mike Tyson

He made this statement on his podcast called Hotboxin, where he chatted boxing with Dennis Rodman, his guest on this edition, who expressed his admiration for Manny Pacquiao.

“I never saw a subject who is shorter than all his rivals and who gives them a beating. He is 40 years old and continues to do so“The ex-basketball player contributed.

Dennis Rodman puts 'everlasting' Mike Tyson up there with Michael Jordan

Despite admiring boxing today, Tyson regretted that there are now many interests that do not allow the best boxers of the moment to face each other with ease, although it also has its advantages, since it will open new opportunities for other boxers.

“It is very political now. So I think that in the next two months or so, you will discover that there are some new players in the game and that it will become something really serious, ”he said.

