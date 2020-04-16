NY Governor Andrew Cuomo said he extended the restrictions on business and social life in coordination with six neighboring states that agreed to adopt a regional approach to reopening.

New York and seven states Northeast United States extended insulation to contain the coronavirus pandemic until 15 th of May, despite President Donald Trump preparing to announce a plan to end full confinement in the least affected places on May 1.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo extended his order to stay home for another two weeks despite a tendency to removal of key metrics, such as hospitalizations, which pointed to a stabilization of the outbreak in his state.

New York on PAUSE will be extended in coordination with other states to May 15. Non-essential workers must continue to stay home. Social distancing rules remain in place. We must STAY THE COURSE. – Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) April 16, 2020

Last week, The Angels extended its restrictions to May 15, and the District of Columbia did the same on Wednesday.

“I don’t know what will happen after that, we’ll see, according to what the data says,” Cuomo, whose state is the most affected in the United States, told a press conference.

It is expected that Trump details on Thursday his strategy to start reopening the devastated economy of the United States before May 1, despite concerns from health experts, governors and business leaders about the dangers of lifting the restrictions without widespread evidence.

The restrictions have stifled the United States economy to an extent not seen since the Great Depression, nearly a century ago. Another 5.2 million more Americans asked for unemployment aid last week, the Labor Department reported, bringing the total number of applications in the last month to more than 20 million.

The unemployment data for this Thursday is known after the negative report of retail sales and factory production the day before, which increased pressure on Trump, who based his reelection campaign by November in the strength of the US economy.

On Wednesday, the President of the United States said that data suggests new cases have already peaked and that industry leaders offered positive information in a round of calls about how safe it would be to reopen the economy.

“We are in a safe place and I can guarantee that the guidelines that will be released today are in line with what the experts say and with what the data shows, and it is a plan to revive the economy,” said the press secretary of the White House, Kayleigh McEnany, to Fox News on Thursday. (Rts.)