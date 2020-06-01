Photo: New York (United States), 05/31/2020.- Protesters stop and sing on Seventh Avenue during a demonstration on the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody in Greenwich Village, New York, United States, on May 31, 2020. A Viewer video posted online on May 25 shows George Floyd pleading with arresting officers that he was unable to breathe while an officer knelt on his neck. The unarmed black man soon stopped responding and was later pronounced dead. According to reports on May 29, Derek Chauvin, the police officer at the center of the incident, was arrested and charged with murder for the death of George Floyd. (Protests, United States, New York) . / EPA / Peter Foley

New York, May 31 . .- Agents from New York City and Camden (New Jersey) have knelt or raised a fist as the anti-racism protests pass, in a gesture of solidarity towards the protests that will help restore normality. , far from the violence of these nights in multiple cities of the United States with confrontations between citizens and the forces of order.

After three days of violent protests in several US cities over the racist death of the African-American George Floyd at the hands of a white officer in Minneapolis, police officers in the New York district of Queens and in Manhattan knelt next to protesters. this Sunday, with one knee on the ground.

At least three officers knelt on the street at the intersection of Jamaica Avenue and 165th Street around noon today as protesters cheered and thanked them for the gesture.

The policemen, heads down, gathered to read the names of black men and women who died at the hands of the police. Then protesters and officers were seen shaking hands and hugging.

Later this Sunday night, thousands of protesters gathered at Foley Square in Lower Manhattan, chanting to agents, “NYPD, Kneel Down.” After some comments from the crowd, at least four policemen knelt down and loud cheers were heard.

Aleeia Abraham, president of the BlaQue Resources Network community group, which helped organize the Queens protest, told The New York Post that the moment of unity there was “very surprising.” “None of us had seen anything like this. At that time, they understood why we were so angry.

The cops had been invited to kneel by the pastor of The Excelling Church, who also helped organize the protest.

New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo shared the video of several Queens officers kneeling down on social media and commented, “This is how the change begins.”

This same gesture could be seen in the Camdem police, in New Jersey, and in different parts of New York, such as in Times Square, it was also possible to see black police officers raising their left fists in protest and solidarity with the anti-racist demonstrations. .

Police detained daughter of New York mayor while protesting

New York, May 31 . .- The daughter of the mayor of New York, Bill de Blasio, was detained on Saturday night in lower Manhattan during her participation in a demonstration against racism in the case of Gorge Floyd, an African American who died hands of a white police officer in Minneapolis.

The mayor’s daughter, 25, the fruit of the mayor’s marriage to African-American Chirlane MacGracy, was with a group of about a hundred protesters, some of whom were also arrested at the intersection of 12th Street with Broadway.

Her arrest occurred last night around 10:30 am, several local media reported, detailing that Chiara gave the address of her father’s Gracie Mansion, the mayor’s official residence, to the police officers who identified her. She was subsequently released.

It so happens that the mayor of New York said nothing about it today in his two appearances this Sunday before the media, when he spoke out against the increasing violence in the protests.

According to police reports, Chiara de Blasio reportedly participated in an “illegal assembly” of protesters in Lower Manhattan and the arrest occurred an hour before her father, the mayor of the Big Apple, told the protesters that it was “time going home »to avoid altercations.

New York police have reported that since last Friday’s protests they have detained a total of 730 people. Yesterday, the day of the worst altercations, 345 arrests occurred after a chaotic night of protests and looting in New York City over the death of George Floyd, which caused 33 injured police officers and 47 damaged police vehicles.

“If you went out peacefully to signal the need for change, they have listened to you and change is coming. It is time to go home so that we can all move forward, “de Blasio said yesterday. “But those who are out there simply to express violence and hatred against our police officers, if they are going to commit violence, they will be arrested. You will feel the consequences of that activity »he added. .