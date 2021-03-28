New York and New Jersey lead rates of COVID infection

March 28, 2021

The number of new cases in New Jersey increased 37% in just over a month, to about 23,600 infections every seven days. About 50,000 people a week are testing positive for the virus in New York, and that number hasn’t changed much since mid-February.

The two states now rank 1st and 2nd with the most new infections per capita among states in the country. New Jersey has reported about 647 new cases per 100,000 residents in the past 14 days. New York has averaged 548.

Neither entity is experiencing a situation like the one they had last spring, when hospitals, and morgues, were overwhelmed. And like the rest of the country, both are in a much better place than they were in January, when the peak of the pandemic’s winter rebound was recorded.

But the lack of improvement or even a setback in recent weeks has raised concerns that states are resuming economic activities too quickly and people are letting their guard down a lot, just as possibly more contagious variants of the virus are circulating on the loose. broader way.

“When we see cases leveling off or increasing, that’s when policies need to be rethought,” said Roy Gulick, director of the division of infectious diseases at Weill Cornell School of Medicine and New York Presbyterian Hospital / Weill Cornell Medical Center. .

