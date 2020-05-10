New York —

The study focuses on 2 surfaces, the elevator buttons and the door handles of the rooms

The tests were analyzed in a laboratory and were taken in 12 hotels.

The COVID-19 pandemic will change the way we will travel. Every time we use a transport service, an airplane or stay in a hotel, we will be more cautious and cautious.

Travel will continue to be essential, an analysis of the Upgradedpoints.com site to two surfaces such as the buttons of the hotel elevators and the door handles of the rooms found surprising results on the bacteria and germs that inhabit them.

The site started with a premise, suggesting that the surfaces in the guest houses are cleaner than in a hotel.

The analysis found that the buttons of a hotel elevator have 1,477 times more germs than the handle of a house bathroom door and 737 times more than the toilet seat of a house.

The most surprising thing, he points out in analysis, is that when you contact the surface of a square inch just by touching the handle of a hotel room, you contact an average of 186,168 colony formation units (CFU) , which is a basic measure of the number of microorganisms on a surface that are capable of multiplying. At the touch of a button in a hotel elevator, the exposure is reduced to 149,470 CFU.

What bacteria did they find?

Of the bacteria they found were Gram positive bacteria, which are the most common in hotels. These organisms can cause respiratory tract infections.

Gram-positive bacilli and bacteria were also found to be associated with the breakdown of food.

The hospitality industry is constantly evolving and after the pandemic hundreds of establishments will take action.

In case of contact with a highly contaminated surface, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) ensure that it is enough to avoid touching your face to mitigate the risk. The study showed that hotel handles and elevator buttons are highly contaminated surfaces, so if you touch them, don’t forget to wash your hands with soap and water.

