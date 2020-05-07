New York —

Bank accounts were frozen Ovidio Guzmán López alias the Mouse or New Mouseson of drug dealer Joaquin “the Chapo” Guzmán, as well as other people linked to the Sinaloa Cartel (CDS), and the corresponding complaint has already been filed with the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) of Mexico.

So he made it known Santiago Nieto, holder of the Financial Intelligence Unit (UIF), one of the closest men to the president Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO).

“We freeze Ovid’s and 330 people linked to the cartel and we have filed the complaint with the Prosecutor’s Office. We have also found strange things, ”said the man who has been behind the fight against corruption in Mexico.

The official explained that it was also identified that the sisters of Ishmael “the May” Zambada they won millions of pesos in a casino, but “nobody wins millions of pesos in a casino”, it seems a good indicator of the presence of money laundering, so this act was already denounced, he said grandchild Castle in an interview for El País.

In that same interview Santiago Nieto He stated that if there is a link with the former president Enrique Peña Nieto and Luis Videgaray Case, former Secretary of Foreign Relations will be investigated because they are “nobody’s cover”.

The statement comes after they attacked President López Obrador on social networks because they accused him of not acting against Ovidio Guzmán, after the uproar caused by the statements of the former ambassador of United States, Roberta Jacobson, on the former secretary of Public security, Genaro García Luna, who is currently locked up in a prison New York, for its alleged links with the drug trafficking specifically with the Sinaloa Cartel (CDS) and Joaquín “el Chapo” Guzmán ”; However, she clarified in a tweet, which she never said was confirmed information and there were only rumors.

