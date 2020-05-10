New York —

Betriz Gutiérrez and Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Photo:

@lopez_obrador_ / Courtesy

MEXICO – The President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and his wife, Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller, congratulated the Mexican mothers on May 10, which is unprecedented for the health emergency that is being experienced by the coronavirus.

But the president and his wife did not want to miss this important date for all Mexicans, which is May 10, Mother’s day.

The first to congratulate Mexican moms was AMLO’s wife, who dedicated her painting to them. “Flower Fable”.

“Today is mothers day, we hope that all of you will be at home. If your mother is away, please do not visit her, we are in a stage of health contingency, but we are not going to stop celebrating, ”said the coordinator of the National Historical and Cultural Memory of Mexico project and wife of López Obrador.

“I wish you with great affection that you are very happy, receive calls from your children, from your grandchildren and that you have a happy day waiting for the best times,” said Gutiérrez Müller.

Happy mothers day! pic.twitter.com/zFpbOCacme – Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) May 10, 2020

The Mexican president followed with congratulations, who in addition to his words, wanted to dedicate the popular song “Amor Eterno” by the late singer Juan Gabriel, to all the moms from mexico.

“I also wish you the best, congratulations, today, May 10, congratulations to the mothers, to the grandmothers, to those who accompany us and to those who came before us, to those who closed their eyes, but left us their affection, their love ”, he expressed López Obrador.

“And the gift I have for you is from an extraordinary composer, Juan GabrielI met him, a great artist, a great person, an extraordinary human being, “said the Mexican president.

After the congratulation, the interpretation of Juan Gabriel appears, which he made in 1990 at the Palacio de Bellas Artes.

“Eternal Love” is a reference in Mexico to the mothers who died.

