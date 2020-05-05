New York —

American Airlines (AA) informed its New York-based flight crews that they will be grounded for at least another month as the airline reduces its hours due to low demand and new sanitary requirements to avoid infections.

From May 6 to June 4, AA will only operate up to 15 daily flights combined from all three New York and Jersey area airports (LGA, JFK, and EWR / Newark).

By June, AA has reduced its domestic flights by 70% by 70% compared to last year and makes even more pronounced cuts in its international service, operating only one out of every five trips scheduled in 2019, that is, 20%.

“We are announcing the difficult decision to extend the temporary break made to flight attendants at LGA (LaGuardia Airport). While we see a very slight increase in flights operating from our three airports, they will continue to operate as ‘turn only’, meaning that No plane or crew will be scheduled to spend the night. “ Airline officials said in a notice sent to their employees.

AA flight crews They will continue to receive a base salary while on land. But a veteran Queens flight attendant told the New York Post that the money she makes in overtime is what keeps her afloat and that you will not be able to pay your rent only on a regular salary.

“I have to work overtime just to pay the bills. Not doing it is a great difficulty, “said the stewardess, adding that being on the ground for so long is driving her crazy.

The top three airports in New York City and New Jersey have been among the hardest hit by the suspensions, with a average activity of just 5%As the feds urge travelers to avoid the tri-state area, the country’s worst coronavirus spot, where business and tourism activities have also been suspended.

American is also reducing service in Miami by 85%, as the economic shutdown and government restrictions on international travel have evaporated the demand for flights to Caribbean and Latin America.

The pandemic has whipped up the airline industry, prompting Congress to include about $ 50 billion in aid for them in the $ 2 trillion stimulus bill passed in March.

