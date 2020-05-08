New York —

Becomes the first airline connecting the United States and Spain by direct flight

An American Airlines plane.

Photo:

Joe Raedle / .

The American airline American Airlines announced the launch of a direct and daily flight between the Madrid Barajas airport and Forth Worth airport in Dallas (Texas), one of the main connection points in the United States, which began operating this Thursday.

This route had been without activity for several weeks and, after its return, American Airlines becomes the first airline to connect United States and Spain in direct, regular and commercial flight since the President of the United States, Donald trump, restrict mid-March flights originating in the European Union as a measure to contain COVID-19.

The decision of the North American airline will allow Spanish passengers with a justified reason and proper documentation to enter the United States on a direct flight from Spain.

Travelers who decide to travel with American Airlines as of May 11 will be required to wear a mask while they are inside the cabin, the company itself warned last week, a measure that is already mandatory for the crew. The airline will also distribute disinfecting wipes before and during flights.

Since the expansion of the COVID-19 pandemic, American Airlines has faced a complex economic situation that has caused it to lose some $ 2,241 million dollars during the first quarter of the year as a result of the drastic drop in travel and government restrictions .

In addition, the company’s complicated economic situation forced American Airlines to request the federal aid package approved in late March in Washington to alleviate the effects of the coronavirus in the American productive fabric.

In recent days, the company’s stock has undergone a major pullback on Wall Street after the billionaire investor Warren buffet Brokers are advised to divest stocks in this sector as it anticipates that it will not recover from the pandemic for several years.

.