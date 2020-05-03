New York —

Operation “America Strong” has already paid tribute with its impressive overflights to essential workers in various cities of the country. Here the videos

What is “America Strong”?

In a show of national solidarity, the Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, The Blue Angels and the Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, The Thunderbirds, carry out a series of overflights in various cities for two weeks.

“America Strong” is a joint salute from the United States Navy and Air Force to recognize health workers, first responders, and all essential personnel, and also stand in solidarity with all Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The United States Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron The Blue Angels, and the Air Demonstration Squad The Thunderbirds, honored the first responders and essential frontline workers COVID-19, with training flights over the cities of New York, New Jersey and Philadelphia, on April 28, 2020.

These Operation America Strong flights are carried out by these two United States Army air units as a tribute to all who with dedication and courage are on the front line of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

And the “America Strong” flights were also made over the cities of Washington DC, Baltimore, Maryland, Virginia, Georgia and Atlanta May 2.

