What is “America Strong”?

In a show of national solidarity, the Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, The Blue Angels and the Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, The Thunderbirds, carry out a series of overflights in various cities for two weeks.

“America Strong” is a joint salute from the United States Navy and Air Force to recognize health workers, first responders, and all essential personnel, and also stand in solidarity with all Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The United States Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron The Blue Angels, and the Air Demonstration Squad The Thunderbirds, honored the first responders and essential frontline workers COVID-19, with training flights over the cities of New York, New Jersey and Philadelphia, on April 28, 2020.

These Operation America Strong flights are carried out by these two United States Army air units as a tribute to all who with dedication and courage are on the front line of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

We salute the Americans on the front lines in New York City, Newark, and Philadelphia as they battle #COVID. It was an honor to fly for you yesterday 🇺🇸 # InThisTogether pic.twitter.com/koSpum0pTS – Thunderbirds (@AFThunderbirds) April 29, 2020

Beautiful day for the @BlueAngels & @AFThunderbirds flyover, saluting COVID-19 frontline worker.

Great job @USNavy @usairforce pic.twitter.com/uDEYnGYV3j – NYPD 9th Precinct (@ NYPD9Pct) April 28, 2020

Thank you for what you do! https://t.co/fYoFbw7Lsz – Thunderbirds (@AFThunderbirds) April 30, 2020

And the “America Strong” flights were also made over the cities of Washington DC, Baltimore, Maryland, Virginia, Georgia and Atlanta May 2.

To our Nation’s Heroes! Take a look inside the cockpit view of the @BlueAngels as they flew over #WashingtonDC with the @usairforce @AFThunderbirds in honor of all the frontline COVID-19 responders and essential workers. #AmericaStrong pic.twitter.com/e76y4vI0xo – U.S. Navy (@USNavy) May 3, 2020

Thank you to all of those on the serving on the front lines of the COVID-19 response 👏 # Healthcareheroes # AmericaStrong #InthisTogether https://t.co/va8LUD6vQn – Blue Angels (@BlueAngels) May 2, 2020

