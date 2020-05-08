New York —

They suggest doing the same across the country to combat obesity and other risks associated with coronavirus

Authorities from Huntington, a small town of 200,000 inhabitants on Long Island (NY), have suggested a community crusade to lose weight in quarantine.

The idea is to combat weight gain induced by lack of movement and at the same time lower the health risks that have been associated with the deadly disease.

Restrictions on staying home have caused many people to eat under stress, a phenomenon known as “Quarantine 15” or “COVID 10”, which could put them at greater risk of contracting this disease or others.

“As a result of increased stress, we are seeing a lot of emotional eating… I myself have gained a few pounds, ”said William Spencer, Suffolk County legislator, at a press conference announcing the“ Healthy Huntington ”initiative.

The underlying conditions linked to obesity, such as diabetes, high blood pressure and asthma, they can put people at higher risk of getting coronavirus.

“We must not allow this to take control over us … we must take control of the situation,” said Spencer, president of the Legislature Health Committee.

The voluntary initiative, which also offers exercises, yoga classes and nutritional advice online, it will be offered first to Huntington residents and can be extended to other municipalities, New York Post noted.

“I hope we start with Huntington and spread throughout the country because it is something very seriousSaid Dr. David Buchin, director of bariatric surgery at Huntington Hospital, who will oversee the program.

“COVID-19 is twice as likely to have a poor outcome if you are obese. Therefore, it is very important that we get fit and that we are healthier, “added Buchin.

.