15 minutes. New York is experiencing a new day of peaceful protests against racism this Saturday, with at least two dozen calls throughout the city after one of the calmest nights since the protests began.

According to the Police, the night of Friday to Saturday ended with just about 40 arrests. The figure is far from the more than 700 that occurred on Monday, the first day with a curfew in the Big Apple.

The measure, which continues to take effect every day from 8 p.m., was again challenged last night by several groups of protesters. These were dissolved by the Police without too many incidents.

This Saturday, on a very hot day, thousands of protesters began to take to the streets in the morning to participate in the endless number of calls spread through social networks.

Many protesters denounced police abuses against peaceful marches ((. / EPA / Peter Foley)

In Brooklyn, about 3,000 peopleAccording to calculations by the Police, they met after 1:00 p.m. (5:00 p.m. GMT). They did it in a concentration next to the popular Prospect Park. Then they began a march in the direction of Manhattan, crossing the historic Brooklyn Bridge.

The protests were repeated in all districts of the Big Apple, with significant numbers of protesters in Queens, The Bronx and Manhattan.

In addition, there were several calls also scheduled for late afternoon. Therefore, it is foreseeable that the curfew is again challenged by groups of protesters. This is something that in recent days has caused clashes with the Police, which sometimes intervened harshly once night fell.

Curfews

New York City announced Friday that two officers were suspended for the disproportionate use of force in incidents recorded during the week. Many protesters denounced police abuses against peaceful marches.

Meanwhile, the Police arrested this Saturday a woman accused of doing graffiti in the Cathedral of San Patricio during the protests last weekend.

Many local organizations and politicians insisted this Saturday on the city’s mayor, Bill de Blasio, to end the curfew. They believe that it is being counterproductive and creates unnecessary problems for protesters and agents. This, given that almost all protests are peaceful.

De Blasio announced the move after the riots and looting that occurred during the early days of the protests. The Mayor of New York argues that he is being effective in minimizing these problems.