New York —

The actress pleases her followers daily with publications in which she shows off her curves

Aleida Nunez

Photo:

Antonio Martínez / Reform Agency

It is already common that Aleida Nunez post daily to your account Instagram content that surprises its more than two million followers; Both in videos and photos, the actress shows off her spectacular body in different places in her home.

View this post on Instagram In SPRING !!! ☀️ @ sensualejeans High Cut In the navel, #modelocuarzo With SENSUALE no matter your size STYLE your FIGURE, RAISE GLUTEOSTE Shipping to your home FREE OF CHARGE throughout the Republic 😘 All women have a charm and a special body highlight your curves, feel BEAUTIFUL. ✨👏 @ sensualejeans #jeans # jeans👖 #sensuale #quedateencasa #ventaenlinea sizes 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13, 15 A post shared by Aleida Nuñez OFICIAL (@aleidanunez) on Apr 28, 2020 at 2:45 pm PDT

Now Aleida took a selfie before bed, wearing just a T-shirt that highlighted her pronounced curves. With the good humor that characterizes her, she wrote the message: “To sleep with a smile … giving thanks for one more day of life 😊”.

During the quarantine Aleida has practiced yoga and shown her different exercise routines; The actress has also taken the opportunity to promote her own line of jeans, with images in which she models the garments herself, and which have been to the liking of her fans.

Aura Cristina Geithner is filmed in bed and seduces the camera with her stunning neckline

With a mini bikini tie dye, Michelle Salas shows off her tanned body

Ximena Córdoba arouses fantasies in white lace underwear

.