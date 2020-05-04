New York —

Pulido and the commentator have had a ‘sting’ on social networks.

Photo:

Ricardo Aldayturriaga / Imago7

In the midst of quarantine due to the global pandemic of coronavirus, social networks have become one of the main distractions of all people, where athletes, artists and people from the show take advantage to publish videos from the past or make new challenges.

This time the former striker of the Chivas de Guadalajara appeared on the scene, Alan Pulido, who with a very peculiar style mocked the commentator of ESPN, Álvaro Morales, reminding him of the title of Liga MX that the Flock got at the 2017 Closing.

The now footballer of Sporting Kansas City posted a video on their stories of Instagram, with the declarations of Álvaro Morales, where he indicated that Tigres was going to thrash the box from Guadalajara. Followed by this, the same Pulido put the goals with which Chivas was champion and concluded with the famous video of the “coffin Africans”, which has been one of the most trending clips in recent weeks, all accompanied by a direct message to the sports commentator. “In case you are bored in this quarantine, here I leave you a memory my great speaker”, Pulido wrote.

Alan Pulido mocks Álvaro Morales for the Chivas title against Tigres pic.twitter.com/8cK9rXHMJ4 – CarlosSalas (@ CarlosS09208397) May 2, 2020

The response was not long, and by the same route, the ESPN host argued that the title had been with the help of arbitration, posting the song “Cry” by Jesse and Joy.

“And then win the ‘Chivander’ League. What happened to the other tournaments?Were the words of Álvaro Morales.

SAFETY PIN! 💥 @AlvaritoMorales responds to @alanpulido! 😱🔥 What will be the outcome of the situation, @herculezg, @mauriciopedroza? 😮 pic.twitter.com/YVsNjV1OT0 – Now or Never ESPN (@ahoraonuncaespn) May 2, 2020

.