New York —

Aislinn Derbez wanted the Mother’s Day in a very provocative way wearing a gray sports underwear and also took the opportunity to send a deep message.

“I will always be grateful to my body … It is a moment where you teach yourself to embrace your best qualities, loving and respecting your body even with the changes that come with this experience …”, were some of the words ⁣⁣that ex-wife of Mauricio Ochman.

There’s no doubt Aislinn Derbez She has been very clear in recent weeks with the whole issue of acceptance of her body, after being criticized on social networks for a photo she rode in a bikini where she was seen “very thin”.

In response to those criticisms, Aislinn The next day, he published some photos in which he observed himself with a few extra kilos, thus ensuring that his work on the path of weight loss was long and, more than anything, he made a great effort to achieve health and well-being.

View this post on Instagram Yesterday I uploaded a photo in a bikini. Some comments surprised me .. The body is always something that we care about / worry too much, especially due to the fact that we are hardly comfortable or happy with the body we have. For me the last 2 years have been a journey of drastic changes in that regard. I had never worried about having to diet or exercise, since I have a very privileged genetics. After giving birth I gained weight due to fluid retention and hormonal imbalances. And having to deal with a body I wasn’t comfortable with was completely unknown to me. At those moments I did not realize how demanding, impatient, hard and unloving I was being with my body without understanding that thanks to that wonderful body I had a perfectly healthy baby in my arms. And I realized that millions of women went through the same thing and felt the same way I did. Thanks to my therapist and because I stopped worrying and judging myself, my body began to lose weight. Then, conversely, 6 months ago with the duel of separation, my body resented it and began to lose weight quickly. I saw that they ask a lot “what is my diet or my routine”. I have never been fixated on achieving a certain body type. I have never been on a diet or exercise. I began to exercise by therapeutic recommendation since it secretes oxytocin in the brain, so necessary for my process (and in general for physical and mental health). The opinion of good or bad things about my body is the least of it. But I think it is important to be able to hear how the body communicates with us. For me, learning to read it was one of my best tools to understand what was happening internally at certain times (I had never paid real attention to my body before that imbalance in my postpartum period). I think that once we start listening to our body, we learn how to treat it. Sadly we are used to seeing the body as an object and we do not stop to understand its language, its rhythms and its real needs… At this moment, after having gone through these processes and listening to myself, it is when I feel physically best mejor A post shared by (@aislinnderbez) on Apr 28, 2020 at 8:49 am PDT

Here we leave the video of the daughter of Eugenio Derbez and his message to women so that they accept themselves with the type of body that is like mom’s but wearing very sexy.

.