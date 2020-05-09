New York —

“Many more lives are being saved,” said De Blasio, while remaining realistic about the way forward.

New York has been paralyzed since March 22

Photo:

Andrés Correa Guatarasma / Courtesy

NYC is making “extraordinary” progress in the battle against the coronavirus, but it is not yet enough to reopen the city, said the mayor. Bill de Blasio on Friday, who also announced a new test and tracking system that will not be led by your Health Department.

The mayor stated that there was a significant decrease in the number of virus-infected patients in intensive care units (ICU) of the city from last month’s daily peak of nearly 900 people.

On Wednesday, 568 infected were in ICU in the city, according to the latest statistics, which are two days late. The trend is still promising, according to the mayor.

“That number is really crucial because it speaks to the most extreme impact this disease has had,” said De Blasio. “Those in ICUs face the greatest threat. That number is going down. It means that many more lives are being saved. ”

The number of people admitted to city hospitals increased from 79 to 102 between Tuesday and Wednesday, a number that has seen a sharp decline from the peak of 850 admissions a day in late March.

But “it is not yet what we need to take the next step towards relaxing the restrictions,” said the mayor.

The percentage of positive people with COVID-19 dropped from 14%, from Tuesday to Wednesday. “You don’t need a meteorologist to know which way the wind is blowing,” said de Blasio. “Obviously we are making progress … That doesn’t mean we’ve gotten there, but overall it means we’re looking in the right direction. “

The mayor also announced a New delegation tasked with evaluating New Yorkers for infections and tracking cases and their contacts.

In early June, 2,500 “public health foot soldiers” will be involved in the body, he said. Almost 7,000 applications have already been received and their hiring is being evaluated.

Leading the initiative will be Ted Long, vice president of ambulatory care at NYC Health + Hospitals, a decision the mayor justified by the great work that public hospitals have done during the crisis.

The decision is made in the context of some rumored disputes between De Blasio and his Commissioner of Health, Dr. Oxiris Barbot, who was not at yesterday’s press conference, stressed New York Post.

.