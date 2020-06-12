© Angela Weiss

Protesters denounce police violence in New York on June 8, 2020

New York state adopted a package of measures on Friday to end police violence against blacks, following protests that have rocked the country since the death of George Floyd.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo ratified in his daily press conference 10 new laws passed by the state legislature, with a Democratic majority in both houses.

One of the measures approved prohibits the suffocation maneuver and is named after Eric Garner, a black man who was suffocated by New York police in 2014.

The same maneuver, applied to Floyd, has already been banned in California and in cities like Minneapolis, Houston, Dallas, Denver and Washington DC.

Another measure approved by the state of New York, strongly resisted by the police unions, annuls clause 50a, which protected the officers accused of abuses.

This clause kept the police officers’ entire professional history, including their disciplinary sanctions, confidential and prevented the public from knowing whether they had committed abuse in the past. It could only be accessed by order of a judge.

Following Floyd’s death, Minneapolis police revealed that the officer who suffocated him to death after pinching his neck with his knee for nearly nine minutes on May 25, Derek Chauvin, had 18 complaints against him of abuse in recent years. 20 years. Details were not disclosed.

Cuomo also announced a decree that will compel the state’s 500 police departments to adopt “a reform plan” that “reinvents and modernizes” law enforcement, drawn up in conjunction with the communities they serve.

These plans must address issues that are at the center of protests against racism and police brutality, such as excessive use of force, crowd management, discrimination, or transparent handling of public complaints.

Departments that have not adopted a plan by April 1, 2021 will lose state funding, Cuomo said at the conference, which was also attended by Black Democratic leaders from the New York legislature and the Rev. Al Sharpton, leader of the fight against racism for more than half a century.

All of these measures “represent a substantive change,” said Sharpton, who delivered an elegy for George Floyd on June 4 in Minneapolis.

“We must monitor to ensure that they are met,” he added.

“Saying that everyone should have a plan in these areas and that if they don’t have it they will lose state money is a model for how we should deal with civil rights in the 21st century in this country,” Sharpton said, encouraging others Governors of the country to follow Cuomo’s example.

